Turtle Bay renovations get preliminary OK from Honolulu City Council committee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Turtle Bay renovations get preliminary OK from Honolulu City Council committee

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:13 p.m.
  • ILLUSTRATION COURTESY TURTLE BAY RESORT A rendering shows what the hotel’s entryway might look like after the renovation.

  • DENNIS ODA / 2018 Turtle Bay Resort vice president Jerry Gibson expects most of the major improvements will begin by the end of summer.

Owners of Turtle Bay Resort won preliminary approval from a Honolulu City Council committee Thursday for a permit critical to completion of a $116 million renovation of the aging North Shore complex. Read more

