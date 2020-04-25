Turtle Bay renovations get preliminary OK from Honolulu City Council committee
- By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ILLUSTRATION COURTESY TURTLE BAY RESORT
A rendering shows what the hotel’s entryway might look like after the renovation.
-
DENNIS ODA / 2018
Turtle Bay Resort vice president Jerry Gibson expects most of the major
improvements will begin by the end of summer.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree