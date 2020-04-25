Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament canceled

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament, held annually in the waters off Kailua-Kona, will not be held this year. Read more

The tournament began in 1959 and is the second-oldest big-game fishing event in the world. It expects to hold its 61st edition in the summer of 2021.