Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament canceled

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament, held annually in the waters off Kailua-Kona, will not be held this year.

The tournament began in 1959 and is the second-oldest big-game fishing event in the world. It expects to hold its 61st edition in the summer of 2021.