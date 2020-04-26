K-Drama: Oknyo won’t claim title as princess on ‘Flower in Prison’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 41

6:45 p.m. today

Taewon tells Jaemyong that he can’t forgive Nanjeong for harming Oknyo and that he severed ties with Wonhyeong. Nanjeong is furious after hearing that Oknyo has survived the attack. Oknyo says she will never claim her title as a princess.

Episode 42

7:45 p.m. today

The King reveals his identity to Oknyo and tells her that he wants to protect her. Wonhyeong and Nanjeong tell Queen Mother that the King has been secretly meeting with Oknyo. Oknyo tries to keep her identity as a princess from the King.

“Nobody Knows”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Monday

When Young-jin finds out Jang Gi-ho’s true identity, she investigates his connection to Eun-ho. Seon-woo confronts his ugly past while Sang-ho doles out punishment to the two who committed a crime in his hotel.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Jang Gi-ho takes drastic actions to see Eun-ho in the hospital and the walls seem to be closing in on him. Young-jin finds Kevin Jung unconscious in his own home and goes to pursue Lee Young-sik, the prime suspect.

“Shopaholic Louis”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Bok-shil’s disappearance is known to all and everyone sets out looking for her. Marie tells people that Bok-shil was kidnapped because of Louis, the heir to the Golden Group. Louis ponders the reason why he shouldn’t have come back.

Episode 16 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Thursday

The video tape in Louis’s treasure chest reveals the truth about Bok-shil’s identity. Bok-shil sees the tape and recognizes the people in it. Marie’s feelings for Joong-won continue to grow.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 41-42

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seo-jin can’t seem to contain her anger after seeing Dan-ji at the columbarium and pushes her. Jung-wook falls victim to a trap that Seo-jin has set and ends up being arrested. Dan-ji suddenly disappears.

Episodes 43-44

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Jung-wook searches high and low for Dan-ji. He sees Dan-ji on the other side of the street and tries to get to her. Jung-wook goes to where he saw Dan-ji, but to no avail.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.