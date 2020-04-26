On the Scene with Paul Diller, Hawaii visitor-industry marketing consultant
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Forty-six years after he founded his first local company, Paul Diller, 82, is a visitor-industry marketing consultant.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Waikiki entertainment legends Jack and Cha Thompson, from left, Don Ho and Dick Jensen are seen relaxing in 1979 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree