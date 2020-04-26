Prettified and de-porkified, Hawaii’s favorite musubi is adapted for halal fine dining
By Kiki Aranita Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 7:03 p.m.
Chefs Luke Omarzu and Ari Miller get ready to slice into their pork-free “Sham,” molded in Spam cans.
A gold leaf and flower-decorated Sham musubi, since this is the Four Seasons Bahrain Bay, after all.
For the musubi, rice is molded into shape, to be topped with sliced Sham and uni furikake, then wrapped in nori.
A mini musubi is served alongside a prawn xiao long bao and a piece of fried fish over a shot of cucumber juice.
The staff shares in a Sham musubi toast. From left: Lulwa Sowaileh, assistant chef at Bahrain’s re/Asian Cuisine; Philadelphia chef Ari Miller of Musi; Tyronne Perera, Body Pernandes and Mirelle Estrada, all assistant chefs at re/Asian; Brian Becher, executive chef of Musi; and re/Asian chef Luke Omarzu.