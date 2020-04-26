comscore 2 charged in the theft of an armored van at Ala Moana Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 charged in the theft of an armored van at Ala Moana Center

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 p.m.

An employee of a courier service is one of two people charged in the February theft of over $400,000 from an armored vehicle at Ala Moana Center. Read more

