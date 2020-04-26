Kokua Line: Overgrowth along Hawaii roads poses safety risk for all who pass

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Overgrowth, garbage and tents along roads and sidewalks pose health and safety risks to drivers and pedestrians. Read more

Question: Did the governor and mayor furlough those responsible for cutting the grass and uncontrolled growth of weeds and wild overgrown trees alongside our roadways, medians and sidewalks? In many areas the grass is over chest high. Specifically, the makai side of Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Center, where many homeless have now taken refuge; the Vineyard Boulevard median at Nuuanu Avenue; and from Funchal Street to the Punchbowl H1 overpass. Trees are actually growing through the guardrails there and haven’t been touched in years. Who is responsible for this? Maybe all the government folks sitting at home getting paid can get a weed whacker?

Answer: No, state and county employees responsible for doing or overseeing such work haven’t been furloughed. Which government agency or private property owner is responsible varies by location (more on that later). The areas you mentioned are overseen by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the state Department of Transportation’s Highways Division, respectively, said Ross Sasa­mura, head of the city’s Department of Facility Maintenance.

We followed up with both departments. You may notice some improvement by the time this column is published.

Shelly Kunishige, a DOT spokeswoman, said Wednesday that “maintenance of the Vineyard-Pali area will be addressed this week and on a five-week rotation thereafter.” A contractor is doing the work, she said.

Nathan Serota, a spokesman for the parks department, disputed that grass was chest-high along the stretch of Ala Moana Boulevard that abuts Ala Moana Regional Park. We checked Saturday and found an assortment of garbage, plus obviously overgrown (if not chest-high) grass and weeds on the medians and along the sidewalk.

>> PHOTOS: Overgrowth along Hawaii roads poses safety risk

Regarding complaints about tents blocking sidewalks, Sasamura said that the city had resumed enforcing its sidewalk nuisance and stored property ordinances on Tuesday, after a pause to avoid dispersing homeless people during the pandemic. Upcoming enforcement locations are posted at 808ne.ws/snospo.

The city resumed enforcement “due to increased concern over inadequate social distancing observed at encampments as well as the public health hazards and obstructions they pose along major thoroughfares and public parks. The interim guidance to temporarily suspend enforcement was from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an effort to keep people from dispersing throughout the community when housing was not available. The opening of the Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage program at Keehi Lagoon Park affords those presently living on the street and away from restroom, shower and hand-washing facilities with the necessary shelter, serv­ices and support to remain healthy and mitigate potential infection from COVID-19,” he said.

Readers who’ve complained about overgrown medians and sidewalks, as well as about personal property left there, describe visual blight that also poses a health risk. Besides making it difficult for people to traverse sidewalks, the overgrowth and piles of stuff obstruct the view of motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to oncoming traffic and may harbor disease vectors.

As we said, maintenance responsibility depends on who owns the property, or the abutting one.

—

WHOM TO CONTACT

Overgrowth on roads

The HDOT Highways Division oversees state roads, which for Oahu are listed at 808ne.ws/stateroads. Report concerns about overgrowth along highways, on-ramps and off-ramps by phone.

>> On Oahu

831-6714 or email to complainthighwayoahu@hawaii.gov.

>> Other islands

Hawaii County: (808) 933-8878

Maui County (includes Molokai and Lanai): (808) 873-3535

Kauai County: (808) 241-3000

Overgrowth on city property

Honolulu County’s Department of Facility Maintenance maintains the grounds of city facilities such as Honolulu Hale, Kapolei Hale and Kapalama Hale, as well as medians along city-owned streets, Ross Sasamura, head of the city’s Department of Facility Maintenance, said.

>> Call: 768-4381, email complaints@honolulu.gov or use the “Report a Concern” form at honolulu.gov/csd.

>> Note: “If people walking or running encounter areas with overgrown planter strips, by city ordinance, it is the abutting property owner’s responsibility to maintain the area between the curb and the property line,” Sasamura said.

Personal property

Many times trimming overgrowth is a private property owner’s responsibility. Report unresolved problems to the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting by calling 768-8127. “Property owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalk area abutting their property. If hedges, other plants or (other overgrowth) is blocking the public right of way, an inspector would notify the owners to clear the obstruction. If nothing is done, we will issue a warning. If the obstruction isn’t removed, we would issue a notice of violation,” said Curtis Lum, a spokesman for the department. DPP’s inspectors remain on the job as usual, he said.

City parks maintenance

The Department of Parks and Recreation is responsible for maintaining city parks, including regularly cutting the grass. Report problems by emailing parks@hono lulu.gov or calling 768-3001, Nathan Serota, a parks department spokesman said.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.