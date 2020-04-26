Kokua Line: Overgrowth along Hawaii roads poses safety risk for all who pass
Overgrown weeds obstruct the view of drivers to oncoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic. A man walked Wednesday on a sidewalk with overgrown vegetation along Pauoa Road.
On the corner of River and North Hotel streets, a makeshift encampment blocked the sidewalk on Wednesday.
The Vineyard Boulevard median at Nuuanu Avenue was overgrown with grass and trees that needed to be trimmed.
