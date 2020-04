Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Work on Maui Lani roundabout to start

Construction on the Maui Lani roundabout will begin Monday at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kamehameha Avenue in Kahului. Goodfellow Brothers is the general contractor on the $3.15 million project, which is expected to take eight months to complete, according to the county Department of Public Works.

The first of four construction phases involves utility relocation and trenching work outside the travelway. All approaches will be restricted to one lane in each direction, and the intersection will continue to operate as a four-way stop.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Follow the project’s progress on the Maui Lani Roundabout Facebook page.

Police renew effort to identify remains found by hikers

The Maui Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying the skeletal remains discovered by hikers Sept. 7, 1981, near “The Cross” in Wailuku Heights on Kapilau Ridge. Police said the remains had been there for one to three months and were determined to be a male between the ages of 25 and 35, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair.

His teeth showed signs of exposure to fluoridated water, indicating he likely moved to Hawaii from the mainland, police said. Also, he may have undergone tooth extractions possibly six to 12 months before his death. A credible source told police at the time that the man was named “Ed” and was a “hapa haole” who sported a goatee and was a “rapid talker” who talked a lot.

At the time the case was reported, there were no missing persons matching “Ed’s” description. Further investigation by the FBI and a genetic profile failed to solve the mystery.

Anyone with information on the case should call Lt. Nelson Hamilton at 244-6441 or CrimeStoppers at 242-6966. This case is also referenced on the NameUs website at nameus.gov, case number UP68367.

Kahului turn signals changing to flashing yellow lights

Left-turn traffic signals at the intersection of East Wakea Avenue and Alamaha Street in Kahului will be converted to flashing yellow displays between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. While the conversion work is underway, the traffic signal will be turned off, and Department of Public Works personnel will direct motorists through the intersection.

The county installed its first left-turn signal with flashing yellow arrows in June 2014 at the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Kane Street. A flashing yellow arrow means that left turns are allowed, but drivers must yield to pedestrians and oncoming traffic, and turn with caution.

Gas prices may have hit bottom, AAA reports

The average price for regular gasoline in Kahului was $3.55 as of Thursday, a penny higher than the previous week, 11 cents lower than a month ago and 25 cents lower than a year ago, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch.

The average gas in Honolulu was $3.05; in Hilo, $3.48; and in Lihue, $3.52.

“Price declines may have found the bottom with the Par Pacific reducing throughput rates at the oil refinery because of reduced demand,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager. “The next few days will tell if this is the bottom or a plateau, as oil prices worldwide have continued to drop.”