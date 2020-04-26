Signs of Hawaiian Life: April 26, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
In August, Vicky Buhre returned to her favorite latte stand, Island Espresso, in her hometown of Olympia, Wash. Photo by Lee Buhre.
On the Reis family’s road trip through the Southeast U.S. in the fall, they stopped at the Paul Bear Bryant Museum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. At the museum, Treson Reis of Ewa Beach came across Saint Louis High School graduate Tua Tagovailoa’s
Alabama football jersey.
Photo by Trent Reis.
Kakaako residents Steve and June Takekawa dined at the Honolulu Cafe in the Parkview Green FangCao-
Di Shopping Mall in Beijing, China, while on a trip in October. Steve Takekawa wrote that everything from the fish and meat to the noodles was superb. The best part? The seven-course dinner cost less than $10 a person. Photo by the
cafe’s greeter.
While at the Milford Pumpkin Festival in
Milford, N.H., in October, Lori Adolewski discovered Island Bowls, which offers shave ice on its menu. She wrote it was “warm” day with temperatures in the 50s, but no customers were partaking of the icy treat. Photo by Scott Gilbert.
Les Char and his wife, Lawrene, found the Hawaiian restaurant Menehune three blocks away from the train station in Shimonoseki, Japan, while exploring the city in October. Photo by Clinton Char.
While walking to Manhattan on the Brooklyn Bridge in October, longtime Maui resident Cathy Torchiana
spotted this “Practice Aloha” sticker from Chef Mark Ellman’s restaurants. Photo by Maynard Torchiana.
Hailing from Honolulu, Hope Morihara gave a thumbs-up when she started a part-time job at Hawaiian Style BBQ in
Augusta, Ga., in October. The restaurant, which serves authentic local grinds, is owned and operated by the Kamae family. Photo by Kary Davy.