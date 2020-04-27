comscore 4 more Punahou alumnae accuse teachers of sex abuse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

4 more Punahou alumnae accuse teachers of sex abuse

  • By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Four more sexual misconduct allegations were filed last week against Punahou School. Above, a plaque at the school’s Punahou Street entry.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Four more sexual misconduct allegations were filed last week against Punahou School. Above, a plaque at the school’s Punahou Street entry.

As Kelley Lum Oshiro followed news reports on the string of sexual misconduct allegations lodged against a former basketball coach at her high school alma mater last week, she felt a familiar pang of guilt. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics: April 10-16, 2020

Scroll Up