National Heritage designation is proposed for Kaena Point

Hawaii U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Tulsi Gabbard have proposed a study of Kaena Point for potential designation as the state’s first National Heritage Area.

With such designation, the area along Oahu’s westernmost coast would join 55 other unique cultural and historical sites that benefit from coordinated efforts between the National Park System and state and local governments to promote conservation, recreation, education and preservation efforts.

“Kaena Point, largely state-owned, is the perfect candidate for Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area given its truly unique cultural, historic and environmental heritage and qualities,” Case said in a news release issued Sunday.

Case said the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has an existing management plan for the area but lacks the resources for full implementation.

“Creating a National Heritage Area could bring significant federal dollars — with a state or local match — to help augment this plan and develop cultural programs, protect historic sites and improve natural resource conservation,” he said. “It would also build on already-existing public-private partnerships, which is specifically what our National Heritage Areas aim to create and sustain.”

Case and Gabbard jointly introduced HR 6603 to the U.S House of Representatives after consulting with multiple government and community groups regarding which sites might be eligible for National Heritage Area designation. As a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, to which this bill is referred, Case has been reviewing our federal preservation and protection laws and areas to determine where Hawaii is underrepresented.

Their bill specifically prohibits federal acquisition of the site.

The representatives noted that the site includes the last intact sand dune ecosystem in the state and is home to Laysan albatrosses, wedge-tailed shearwaters, monk seals and other protected animals and plants. It also includes a Hawaiian cultural site believed to be where souls depart for the afterworld.

“In addition to its natural beauty, Kaena is a wahi pana (significant site), a rare cultural landscape with deep significance and meaning to many people,” Gabbard said in the release. “We must work with the community to study the potential for a historic National Heritage Area designation that will help bring the federal resources and protection we need to malama this special place for generations to come.”