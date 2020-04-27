comscore Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs to transfer to Missouri | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs to transfer to Missouri

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Drew Buggs finished his University of Hawaii basketball career as the program’s all-time leader in assists with 437.

Point guard Drew Buggs finalized his exit from the Hawaii basketball team with Sunday’s decision to transfer to Missouri. Read more

