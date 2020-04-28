The Little Foodie: Pizza project uses up leftovers, keeps kids busy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Little hands absolutely enjoy the project of a flatbread pizza. This recipe has the added bonus of being made from very few ingredients. Read more

The juggling act that is the new daily routine is tricky, and if you’re like me you’ll look for nearly any method that occupies little hands, even if you have to pay for it later.

And little hands absolutely enjoy the project of a flatbread pizza. This recipe has the added bonus of being made from very few ingredients, and no yeast, which is difficult to get right now.

I encourage you to search your fridge for toppings — use up whatever random bits of sauces and leftover meats or ends of vegetables you have.

Don’t be confined to traditional options. I found two single-serving barbecue sauces in plastic takeout containers and a few tablespoons of green curry in a jar, all perfect for this. Sliced luncheon meat works, too. I won’t go so far as suggest you use ketchup packets in place of marinara. Yet.

You can simply make the flatbread with this recipe, without taking the extra step for pizza. But assembling pizzas will keep the kids busy a few extra minutes and provide at least a few pictures for your future memory book. Although, seconds after snapping these photos, I had to wipe the walls of flour dust. Enjoy.

EASY FLATBREAD PIZZA

1 cup flour, plus extra for rolling

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/3 cup sour cream (see note)

1/3 cup whole milk yogurt or Greek yogurt (see note)

1/2 cup sauce (can be marinara, curry, barbecue, peanut sauce, mayo …)

1 heaping cup shredded cheese

>> Optional toppings: Meat, veggies — you only need 1 to 2 tablespoons of each

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder. Mix in sour cream and yogurt.

Knead by hands until combined. At first, dough will seem crumbly, but keep turning and pressing, pushing and squeezing it together. Knead just long enough to bring dough together. If it’s sticky, add more flour later, when rolling it out.

Cover work surface with parchment and a good dusting of flour. Break dough into 4 pieces. Roll a piece in flour until covered on both sides. Roll dough using rolling pin, glass or dowel, turning it a quarter turn and flipping over after a couple rolls to disperse flour. Repeat until dough is flattened to the size of an adult hand. If sticky, sprinkle it with more flour and turn over again.

Heat heavy cast-iron or nonstick pan over medium. When very hot, place dough in pan. Cook each piece 3 minutes per side.

Place flatbreads on cookie sheet and add a few tablespoons sauce, cheese and toppings as desired. Bake 8 to 10 minutes. Cool slightly. Makes 4 mini pizzas.

>> Note: If all you have is sour cream or Greek yogurt, use 2/3 cup of either. But whole milk yogurt needs to be used with sour cream.

Nutritional information unavailable.

Mariko Jackson blogs about family and food at thelittlefoodie.com. Her column runs on the last Wednesday of the month. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.