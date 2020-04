Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative — some 85 farmers, plus a small staff to peel, slice, steam, pack and freeze the ulu (breadfruit) they grow — has temporarily sold out of its 12-ounce retail ulu bags. But don’t despair. The Big Island-based group is now offering unique boxes that combine processed local produce with artisan Big Island products.

The ‘Umeke Iki ($115.78) includes a 5-pound bag of frozen ulu, 1-pound bags each of processed sweet potato and cassava, inamona-mac nut ulu hummus and ulu mousse, a selection of Hawaii Island Goat Dairy cheeses, a gallon of sugar cane juice, a loaf of sourdough bread, a 7-ounce container of pesto and 10 ice pops made from organic fruit.

Other boxes offer larger quantities ($157.88), exclusively artisan products (a trio of boxes for $189.46), and all-ulu products ($84.20). Shipping is a flat rate of $20 statewide. If you get hooked on all those goodies, consider a discounted subscription option. Even a one-time purchase offers value; the contents of the ‘Umeke Iki, for instance, would be $175 if purchased separately, without shipping.

While you’re at the co-op’s site, consider supporting the Food Basket, the Big Island’s food bank, with a $20 purchase of 5 pounds of processed produce.

Place orders at eatbreadfruit.com.