Ludovico Farm the sole Oahu option for fresh fowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ludovico Farm the sole Oahu option for fresh fowl

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jamie, left, and Julius Ludovico are determined to keep J. Ludovico Farm in operation selling pasture-raised chicken.

“The chickens are alive just a few hours before you pick them up,” said Julius Ludovico, who runs J. Ludovico Farm with his wife, sister and three children. Read more

