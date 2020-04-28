comscore Christopher McLaren identified as target of Punahou alumna’s lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Christopher McLaren identified as target of Punahou alumna’s lawsuit over alleged sexual misconduct

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
  • BRUCE ASATO / 2018 Records have been unsealed, naming the target of a lawsuit filed by a Punahou alumna. Punahou School’s entrance gate as seen from Punahou Street.

A lawsuit filed confidentially against Punahou School last week was unsealed Monday, revealing that the former teacher and coach accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the late 1970s is Christopher McLaren. Read more

