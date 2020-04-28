comscore U.S. military in the Pacific: Officials seek to ‘regain the advantage’ against China, Russia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. military in the Pacific: Officials seek to ‘regain the advantage’ against China, Russia

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY / AUG. 30 A THAAD interceptor is launched from the Reagan Test Site, Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, during Flight Test THAAD-23.

    U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY / AUG. 30

    A THAAD interceptor is launched from the Reagan Test Site, Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, during Flight Test THAAD-23.

Amid complaints of Pacific neglect, efforts are underway to restore funding for a powerful $1.9 billion defensive radar in Hawaii, potentially add two types of defensive missile capability in the Aloha State for North Korean threats and create an “Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative” modeled on a similar European effort. Read more

Previous Story
National Heritage designation is proposed for Kaena Point

Scroll Up