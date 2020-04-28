Ferd Lewis: NCAA rule could open transfer floodgates
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Former Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs entered the transfer portal in March and announced on Sunday he plans to transfer to Missouri.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree