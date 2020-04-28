comscore Ferd Lewis: NCAA rule could open transfer floodgates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: NCAA rule could open transfer floodgates

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Former Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs entered the transfer portal in March and announced on Sunday he plans to transfer to Missouri.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Former Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs entered the transfer portal in March and announced on Sunday he plans to transfer to Missouri.

When quarterback Dru Brown chose to transfer from the University of Hawaii to Oklahoma State in 2018 for his final season of eligibility, some folks initially took it as disloyalty. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up