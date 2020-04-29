comscore Lee Cataluna: Social distancing for a ‘social butterfly’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Social distancing for a ‘social butterfly’

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.

  • Video courtesy Tanya Weida

    Tanya Weida held a surprise drive-by birthday party for her son Noah's 8th birthday celebration this weekend in Ewa.

  • LEE CATALUNA / LCATALUNA@STARADVERTISER.COM Noah Weida, celebrating his eighth birthday, greeted guests during his drive-by birthday party Sunday. Pictured with him are his mother, Tanya, and little sister, Sadie. Tanya Weida organized the birthday party to observe social-distancing requirements while allowing Noah to see his teachers and friends.

    LEE CATALUNA / LCATALUNA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Noah Weida, celebrating his eighth birthday, greeted guests during his drive-by birthday party Sunday. Pictured with him are his mother, Tanya, and little sister, Sadie. Tanya Weida organized the birthday party to observe social-distancing requirements while allowing Noah to see his teachers and friends.

  • LEE CATALUNA / LCATALUNA@STARADVERTISER.COM Guests shot Silly String from their vehicle as the caravan of cars moved through the neighborhood.

    LEE CATALUNA / LCATALUNA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Guests shot Silly String from their vehicle as the caravan of cars moved through the neighborhood.

  • LEE CATALUNA / LCATALUNA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Weida family — dad Jerrod, mom Tanya, birthday boy Noah and little sister Sadie — stood in the shade at a cul-de-sac near their Ewa home to greet guests during Noah’s surprise drive-by birthday party.

    LEE CATALUNA / LCATALUNA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Weida family — dad Jerrod, mom Tanya, birthday boy Noah and little sister Sadie — stood in the shade at a cul-de-sac near their Ewa home to greet guests during Noah’s surprise drive-by birthday party.

At 3:45 Sunday afternoon they met at Geiger Park in Ewa and got ready by taping posters and banners to the car doors. Read more

Previous Story
DOH passes Hawaii Kai Raising Cane’s in first virtual restaurant inspection

Scroll Up