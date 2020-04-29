Summer league shutdowns derail University of Hawaii baseball team’s offseason plans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ’Bows of Summer are facing another setback.

After the University of Hawaii baseball team’s season was canceled after 17 games because of the pandemic, several Rainbow Warriors were hopeful of playing in summer leagues.

But earlier this month, Virginia’s Valley Baseball League, which had been set to start on May 29, canceled its summer season. Last weekend, the Cape Cod Baseball League, set to open in June, announced it would not play in 2020.

“When the Cape Cod League, which is the premier summer league, cancels its season, you kind of expect there will be a domino effect that should be starting,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said.

In jeopardy would be the Northwoods League, a 22-team summer league fielding the top college players in North America. UH shortstop Kole Kaler has been invited to play in that league.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Trapasso said of whether leagues will operate this summer. “I wouldn’t be surprised if most or all of the summer leagues end up canceling their seasons, as well. … In most cases like this, if you’re going to err, you’re going to err on the side of caution. And that’s what the Cape is doing. All of our players, with the (UH) season being canceled, were looking forward to playing this summer.”

Two years ago, the Minnesota Twins selected pitcher Dylan Thomas in the 38th round. After a dominant performance in the Cape Cod league that summer, Thomas returned to UH as a fourth-year junior. In 2019, the Twins drafted Thomas in the 13th round.

Last year, left-handed pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland also pitched well in the Cape Cod league. Wu-Yelland, who improved his control and upped his velocity to the high 90s, is regarded as a possible selection in the first five rounds of this year’s draft.

Pitchers Aaron Davenport and Tai Atkins had been invited to play in the Cape Cod league this summer.

If players cannot be placed in active leagues this summer, Trapasso said, “it looks like we’ll be able to start up in August and September, when school starts again, with our fall baseball. That’s what we’re shooting for now — and praying for now.”

Trapasso also is awaiting further developments from Major League Baseball. Baseball America recently reported negotiations are underway in which 42 minor league teams might be eliminated. Trapasso said that could impact the MLB draft of first-year players, which subsequently might affect the ’Bows.

There is talk the MLB draft will start as planned on June 10 or move to July 20, with a signing deadline on Aug. 1. The draft is expected to be between five and 10 rounds, down from recent 40-round drafts. MLB teams will be allowed to offer up to $20,000 to undrafted free agents. UH has about eight juniors who are considerations to be drafted or signed as free agents.

“The draft, whether it’s five or 10 rounds, won’t have as much of an impact as the number of guys who who could or would sign an undrafted-free-agent contract,” Trapasso said. “That’s what we’re looking at. We have so many of that age who are eligible to sign.”