Uprooted trees at park renewal has angered groups

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Groups are troubled by the city’s move to yank trees from Magic Island’s parking lot.

Community groups and two Honolulu City Council members are voicing displeasure that the city has removed and is replacing 26 canopy trees from the Magic Island parking lot. Read more

