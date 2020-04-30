Uprooted trees at park renewal has angered groups
By Gordon Y.K. Pang
-
Today
- Updated 11:32 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Groups are troubled by the city’s move to yank trees from Magic Island’s parking lot.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A contract worker removed old asphalt from the Ala Moana Regional Park’s parking lot at Magic Island. The city removed 26 trees during the renovation.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The city plans to replace at least 26 canopy trees in the Magic Island parking lot.
Workers removed old asphalt Wednesday at Ala Moana Regional Park.
Workers removed old asphalt Wednesday at Ala Moana Regional Park.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Trees and old asphalt was removed from the Ala Moana Regional Park’s parking lot at Magic Island.
