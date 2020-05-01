comscore Facts of the Matter: Antioxidants help counter damage from free radicals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Facts of the Matter: Antioxidants help counter damage from free radicals

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Al Klett of Hawaii Farm Bureau arranged bags of pre-ordered vegetables for pick-up at Blaisdell Center, April 18.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Al Klett of Hawaii Farm Bureau arranged bags of pre-ordered vegetables for pick-up at Blaisdell Center, April 18.

The old saying advises us to eat an apple a day to keep the doctor away. Knowing about antioxidants and free radicals, you might add spinach and broccoli, carrot sticks, a cup of tea, and … pizza. Yes, pizza! Read more

Previous Story
American Savings Bank sets aside $10.4M for potential loan losses

Scroll Up