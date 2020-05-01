Rearview Mirror: U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye once was mistaken for king of Siam, and other stories about Hawaii politicians
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 7:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY YOICHI OKAMOTO / LBJ PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY
President Lyndon B. Johnson, center, poses with Hawaii Democrats U.S. Sen. Spark Matsunaga, left, U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink, Gov. John A. Burns and U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye after a church service.
-
CBS FILMS
Gov. William Quinn, left, with “What’s My Line?” TV host John Daly. Quinn appeared on the game show in 1958 to push for statehood.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree