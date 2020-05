Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state has pushed back by two weeks to May 26 the deadline for prospective development partners in the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District to submit their responses to the project’s request for qualifications.

An April 28 deadline was listed when the RFQ notice was posted March 27 by the state. The deadline was later amended to May 12.

The RFQ asks respondents to detail their qualifications, previous experience and financial wherewithal to undertake a project the scope of NASED.

“Due to complications and logistical difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies interested in responding to the RFQ have requested additional time to prepare their submissions,” Chris Kinimaka, public works administrator for the state Department of Accounting and General Services, said in a statement. “Since it’s beneficial to the NASED project to provide all RFQ respondents ample time to prepare their responses, the State has agreed to extend the RFQ deadline to May 26.”

Officials said the stadium is still projected to be completed in time for a Sept. 2, 2023 opening.

The state has allocated up to $350 million toward the first phase of NASED with the developer also contributing to the costs of the project, which will determine the overall estimated budget.

A pre-RFQ response conference call on April 13 drew 187 participants representing 83 companies from five countries, according to Stacey Jones, owner and senior principal of Crawford Architects, a state consultant on the project.

From the responses, the state has said it expects to select up to three priority-listed respondents to receive the request for proposal. The goal of the RFP will be to choose a preferred developer to deliver a new Aloha Stadium and to enter into subsequent negotiations to define the amount of ancillary development (retail, entertainment, hotel, residential, office, etc.) that will be delivered alongside the new stadium, the state said.

The state has listed a deadline of June 8 by which to inform priority-listed respondents. RFP’s are due in October with the winning partner expected to be under contract in the first quarter of 2021.