Woman held on federal charges for Waipahu carjacking

A 27-year-old woman is in federal custody in connection with an armed carjacking in Waipahu on April 22.

Vanity Sua is being held at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center with a preliminary hearing set for May 14.

The robbery occurred at about 3:30 a.m. when Sua encountered three men and entered their white 2007 Honda Civic sedan, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. A white pickup truck then pulled up in front of them and two men got out and pointed handguns at the occupants of the other car, the complaint said.

Sua reportedly grabbed the keys from the ignition of the Honda Civic and then ordered the victims out of the sedan. Sua drove away in her vehicle on Mahoe Street followed by one of her accomplices in the Honda and the other in the pickup truck, the complaint said.

One of the victims then called 911 to report the carjacking.

Honolulu police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and Sua was identified as one of the suspects, the complaint said. The case was transferred Tuesday to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Sua was charged with armed carjacking.

Her accomplices remain at large.

Authorities said the case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program in which law enforcement from all levels of government collaborate to reduce violent crime. The case is also part of Project Guardian, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to reduce gun violence.