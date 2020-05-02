Woman held on federal charges for Waipahu carjacking
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 10:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Sua is being held at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center with a preliminary hearing set for May 14.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree