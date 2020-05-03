Features | K-Drama K-Drama: King’s words bring Oknyo to tears on ‘Flower in Prison’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES “Flower in Prison” Episode 43 6:45 p.m. today Makgae discovers Oknyo’s real identity and Nanjeong tries to find out from him. Oknyo and Taewon try to bring the Queen Mother and her faction’s wrongdoings to light. Oknyo sheds tears after hearing the King’s sincere words. Episode 44 7:45 p.m. today The King suffers great pain, causing him to fall unconscious. The Queen Mother asks the royal doctor if he will recover. The doctor’s answer is negative. Oknyo makes a difficult visit to the King’s chamber. “Nobody Knows” Episode 9 7:45 p.m. Monday Young-jin finds out that Eun-ho’s fall had something to do with the object that was given to him by Jang Gi-ho. Young-jin sets out in search of his affiliates. Meanwhile, Seon-woo is preoccupied as he tries to protect Dong-myeong, who is on the verge of being forced out of school. Episode 10 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Finally, Young-jin knows why Eun-ho fell to his death. Knowing intuitively that everything was connected, it has become imperative that Young-jin find Jang Gi-ho to bring evil to justice. “Weightlifting Fairy” Episode 1 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Kim Bok-joo and Jung Jun-hyung attend the same university, but have never met. One day, they bump into each other by accident. Due to a few misunderstandings, they end up disliking each other. Episode 2 7:45 p.m. Thursday Jun-hyung begins to call Bok-joo by a past nickname that she’s always hated. Song Shi-ho goes to see Jun-hyung as she returns from Taereung, but he refuses her affection. Meanwhile, Bok-joo’s heart is calmed after meeting with Dr. Jung Jae-yi. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 45-46 7:45 p.m. Friday Dan-ji collapses while preparing Ye-won’s birthday feast. Dan-ji is set to be a witness to Seo-jin and Jung-wook’s custody case for Sung-hyun. She is faced with shocking news. Episodes 47-48 7:45 p.m. Saturday Dan-ji discovers that Seo-jin is suspected of taking Min-kyu’s urn. Dan-ji pledges to bring Seo-jin down for all of her wrongdoings. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Column: Adequate nutrient intake helps boost immune system against coronavirus