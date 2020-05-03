K-Drama: King’s words bring Oknyo to tears on ‘Flower in Prison’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 43

6:45 p.m. today

Makgae discovers ­Oknyo’s real identity and Nanjeong tries to find out from him. Oknyo and ­Taewon try to bring the Queen Mother and her faction’s wrongdoings to light. Oknyo sheds tears after hearing the King’s sincere words.

Episode 44

7:45 p.m. today

The King suffers great pain, causing him to fall unconscious. The Queen Mother asks the royal doctor if he will recover. The doctor’s answer is negative. Oknyo makes a difficult visit to the King’s chamber.

“Nobody Knows”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Monday

Young-jin finds out that Eun-ho’s fall had something to do with the object that was given to him by Jang Gi-ho. Young-jin sets out in search of his affiliates. Meanwhile, Seon-woo is preoccupied as he tries to protect Dong-­myeong, who is on the verge of being forced out of school.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Finally, Young-jin knows why Eun-ho fell to his death. Knowing intuitively that everything was connected, it has become imperative that Young-jin find Jang Gi-ho to bring evil to justice.

“Weightlifting Fairy”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Kim Bok-joo and Jung Jun-hyung attend the same university, but have never met. One day, they bump into each other by accident. Due to a few misunderstandings, they end up disliking each other.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jun-hyung begins to call Bok-joo by a past nickname that she’s always hated. Song Shi-ho goes to see Jun-hyung as she returns from Taereung, but he refuses her affection. Meanwhile, Bok-joo’s heart is calmed after meeting with Dr. Jung Jae-yi.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 45-46

7:45 p.m. Friday

Dan-ji collapses while preparing Ye-won’s birthday feast. Dan-ji is set to be a witness to Seo-jin and Jung-wook’s custody case for Sung-hyun. She is faced with shocking news.

Episodes 47-48

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji discovers that Seo-jin is suspected of taking Min-kyu’s urn. Dan-ji pledges to bring Seo-jin down for all of her wrongdoings.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.