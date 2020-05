Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“The Pawed Piper”

By Michelle Robinson; illustrated by Chinlun Lee

A small girl wants a cat of her very own, just like the one in her book or like her grandmother’s cat, Hector. Ages 2-5

“Hack Your Cupboard: Make Great Food with What You’ve Got”

By Alyssa Wiegand and Carla Carreon

This cookbook provides age-specific guidance to help you move on to more ambitious meals. It’s the perfect book to take from the family pantry to a dorm room fridge, a first apartment and beyond. With dozens of photographs as well as dream dinners for every skill level, this is the cookbook for budding chef who wants to break out of a kitchen rut without breaking too much of a sweat. Ages 13 and up