On the Scene with Gail-Anne Paulo

Born and raised in Hawaii, the youngest child of pianist Rene Paulo and his wife, vocalist Akemi Paulo, Gail-Anne Paulo was 8 when she joined her older brothers and sisters on stage at her parents’ nightclub, Opus One. By the time Paulo’s parents sold Opus One, her older siblings had their own careers going; she toured internationally with her brother, Michael, and sister, Charlene, playing dates in Europe and Asia.

Back in Hawaii, record producer Matt Young added her to an existing duo to create a trio that he dubbed Sistah Sistah for an album he titled “Reggae! Reggae!” It wasn’t reggae, but the project gave her a recording credit outside the family.

Paulo also did some local film and television work, and made repeat appearances as a “cover girl” on Waikiki’s major visitor industry publications. Eventually, in her words, she “slowed down and did not do much,” concentrating on her family, raising her daughter, welcoming three grandchildren, and working with her brother on his musical projects.

Prior to the current COVID-19 lockdown, Paulo, 55, divided her time between Hawaii, where she spent time with her parents, and Playa Del Rey in Los Angeles, where she and her husband, Rich Namerow, enjoy boating and traveling when his schedule permits. She is currently isolated on Oahu.

Starting at the beginning, was it expected that you were going to go into show business?

Yes, they said, “OK, now the youngest is going to go in the show.” Ten years later I turned 18 on the stage in Reno, Nev., and the whole audience sang “Happy Birthday” to me.

What is one of your memorable entertainment moments away from the family?

I was on Kauai for the filming of a Filipino film, “Strangers in Paradise,” about a Filipino-speaking tourist in Hawaii — they spelled my name “Paolo” in the credits, I don’t know why. There was a power outage and I was at the Coco Palms Hotel in the dark all by myself. Thank goodness I didn’t know about the ghost!

How did Matt Young get you for his Sistah Sistah project?

It wasn’t because I was “Rene Paulo’s daughter!” I auditioned, it was a cattle call I heard about on the radio and I went in. I did some singing and some dancing and they threw me in. We performed at Aloha Tower and did some small shows on Kauai. But my daughter, Malia, was young, and when Matt wanted us to go to Guam I said I couldn’t travel, and so he cashed me out. I kind of regretted it, because my song (on the album), “I’m So Lucky,” was a hit in Guam. The (original) duo recut it after we broke up, so it must have been a good song.

Who are some of the celebrities you’ve met over the years who stand out?

I was walking into a nightclub one night and Smokey Robinson was leaving — he looked at me straight in the eye and told me that I was so beautiful. That was pretty cool. Tom Selleck was a very down-to-earth and nice person. Tony Curtis, who was my crush when I was a little girl; he was older of course when I met him but still handsome. And I met Al Masini when I was helping a friend who owned a limousine company and driving a lot of models to and from their hotel for a beauty pageant. Mr. Masini ran into me in the lobby and told me that I should be up on stage with those girls. I just smiled and said I was too short, but it was such an honor to have him say that.

What is the first thing you’re going to do when the shelter-in-place order is over?

Hug my parents. They’re 88 and 89. If I had one wish I would do that (today)!