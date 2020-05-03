comscore On the Scene with Gail-Anne Paulo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY KAINOA MEACHAM Gail-Anne Paulo

Born and raised in Hawaii, the youngest child of pianist Rene Paulo and his wife, vocalist Akemi Paulo, Gail-Anne Paulo was 8 when she joined her older brothers and sisters on stage at her parents’ nightclub, Opus One. Read more

