Families are invited to embrace their inner artists with Hawaii-born nature artist Patrick Ching and the Waikiki Aquarium as they continue their five-part art series of 15-minute drawing sessions for keiki every Wednesday until May 13.

Ching will be livestreaming from his home studio in Waimanalo and will teach keiki how to draw a shark, kihiki (Moorish idol fish) and dolphin.

Ching was originally holding live art sessions before on his Facebook account but with a focus on more advanced techniques, when Waikiki Aquarium’s Community Outreach Director MaryLou Foley approached him about making something for the kids.

“I love to see the excitement on their faces, and this is a way for the whole family to get involved,” Ching said.

Ching teaches a simple three-step process in his keiki classes: forming, outlining and shading.

“It’s such a great way for people to learn and express themselves through art, which then leads them to becoming happier and healthier,” Ching said.

The aquarium has other upcoming live events prepared as well to keep children’s attention with live webcams installed at several of the aquarium’s exhibits including the Hawaiian monk seals’ habitat and the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands exhibit.

Ching also hosts “Painting in Paradise,” his own art-teaching show, which airs weekly on Spectrum OC16.