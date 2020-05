Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

30 years ago …

With chants, prayers and laying of hoo­kupu, the bones of nearly 1,000 ancient Hawaiians reburied in a Honokahua sand dune were bid aloha and promised that they would not be disturbed again.

The ceremony involving Hawaiians from around the state closed a chapter in a conflict that created a new consciousness and new protections for ancient Hawaiian burials throughout Hawaii. The ceremony included an apology from Colin Cameron, chief executive of Maui Land & Pineapple Co., the key player in the controversy that erupted over Hawaiian burials. Kapalua’s plans for a new hotel led to the excavation of the sand dune overlooking Honokahua Bay.

Cameron and Dana Naone Hall of Hui Ala­nui o Makena noted the Honokahua excavation had a long-term benefit for Hawaiian culture. The controversy led to a new state law to protect ancients burials from excavation.

“Now all the people here can rest in peace. The kupuna are put back to rest,” Naone Hall said.

50 years ago …

Despite an increase in the number of bacillary dysentery cases on Maui, health officials have given a “clean bill of health” for the annual Lahaina Whaling Spree.

A team of doctors and health inspectors inspected the Lahaina and Kaanapali areas during the last two days and say they saw no reason to call off the Spree. The health officials had been ordered to the scene after Maui Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho called on Gov. John A. Burns to have the area inspected.

But not all the doctors agree that it is safe for thousands to visit Lahaina. Dr. John Morris, a Maui Medical Group internist and former president of the Maui County Medical Society, said “a lot more local people and tourists” are now coming down with dysentery, which was originally confined pretty much to the hippie population.

70 years ago …

Pioneer Mill Co. Ltd. now has three tracts containing 44 fee-simple lots on sale to workers in a move designed to give most employees a chance to own their own homes. John T. Moir Jr., manager, says Pioneer has other tracts in the development stage. He says the plan is expected to develop greater pride in surroundings, community activities and more active participation in self-government among employees.

About 200 employees have bought property in the first two tracts or have shown their desire to buy. Homes so far have gone for an average of $3,000.

80 years ago …

Harold W. Rice, commissioner of schools for Maui, was the principal speaker at the Lei Day festivities at Kihei school. Mr. Rice spoke on the early form of spring celebration originated centuries ago by the Greeks.

Thelma Akina, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Akina, was crowned Roselani queen by Mr. Rice. After the coronation, a program was presented by members of the school and guest artists, under the leadership of Miss Nellie Richardson, acting principal. The program consisted, in part, of Hawaiian and other American folk dances, group singing and health skits and exercises.

100 years ago …

Work of installing the fixtures of the Bank of Maui’s new bank building in Wailuku, including the marble floor, wainscoting, etc., was finished this week, and the structure would be ready for occupancy except for the fact the big vault door has not yet arrived. This was shipped from the factory in Ohio several months ago but apparently has been lost, and at present its whereabouts is not known.

110 years ago …

An effort was made in Wailuku this week to hold a prohibition rally. The meeting was well advertised. But only 12 people showed up, and the meeting was not held.

It is hard to find a leading politician on the island who is willing to espouse the cause. At first sight these facts might seem to indicate that the “dry” side is very weak for the coming plebiscite. But a bit of inquiry among these same politicians develops the fact that they they appear to be going to vote for prohibition.

“I shall vote for it,” said of the leaders, a man who expects to be in the next Legislature and has been in Legislatures before, “but I am not saying anything about it.”