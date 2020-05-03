Emotional and financial effects of 2018 Kialuea eruption continue to be felt
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 8:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ABACA / TNS / 2018
A 2018 drone image showed a river of lava flowing from fissure 8 of the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii island. Drone flights and resultant imagery helped scientists identify areas of channel overflows and flow advancement. The eruption lasted four months, leveling homes and structures.
JAMM AQUINO / 2019
Nearly a year later, volcanic steam rose near a destroyed house on Kupono Road in Leilani Estates.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018
Lava flowed into the ocean near Pahoa.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018
A large sinkhole split the road at the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.