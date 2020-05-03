comscore Emotional and financial effects of 2018 Kialuea eruption continue to be felt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Emotional and financial effects of 2018 Kialuea eruption continue to be felt

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:55 p.m.
  • ABACA / TNS / 2018 A 2018 drone image showed a river of lava flowing from fissure 8 of the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii island. Drone flights and resultant imagery helped scientists identify areas of channel overflows and flow advancement. The eruption lasted four months, leveling homes and structures.

    ABACA / TNS / 2018

    A 2018 drone image showed a river of lava flowing from fissure 8 of the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii island. Drone flights and resultant imagery helped scientists identify areas of channel overflows and flow advancement. The eruption lasted four months, leveling homes and structures.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 Nearly a year later, volcanic steam rose near a destroyed house on Kupono Road in Leilani Estates.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2019

    Nearly a year later, volcanic steam rose near a destroyed house on Kupono Road in Leilani Estates.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018 Lava flowed into the ocean near Pahoa.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    Lava flowed into the ocean near Pahoa.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018 A large sinkhole split the road at the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    A large sinkhole split the road at the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Lava began shooting out of the ground amid the homes in Leilani Estates two years ago today, then slowed and suddenly stopped four months later, leaving both a financial and emotional toll that may never be known. Read more

Previous Story
Homeless man in Aiea dies in stabbing

Scroll Up