comscore These crispy, beer-battered Baja-style fish tacos in Kahului are ‘tight’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Hawaii News

These crispy, beer-battered Baja-style fish tacos in Kahului are ‘tight’

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM A trio of Reggie Ballesteros’ Baja Fish Tacos, served with crunchy raw cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and crema.

    CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A trio of Reggie Ballesteros’ Baja Fish Tacos, served with crunchy raw cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and crema.

Marlin, relatively inexpensive and readily available, is the perfect fish for tacos, according to Reggie Balleste­ros of Tight Tacos in Kahului. Read more

Previous Story
Homeless man in Aiea dies in stabbing

Scroll Up