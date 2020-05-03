These crispy, beer-battered Baja-style fish tacos in Kahului are ‘tight’
- By Lynette Lo Tom Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
A trio of Reggie Ballesteros’ Baja Fish Tacos, served with crunchy raw cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and crema.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree