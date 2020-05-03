comscore Coach Todd Graham brings defensive mentality to Hawaii football team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Coach Todd Graham brings defensive mentality to Hawaii football team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:14 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Hawaii defensive linemen Makai Manuwai (51) and Kaimana Padello (96) led the way in sacking San Jose State quarterback Josh Love on Nov. 9 at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors finished the season with 19 sacks and ranked 10th in the Mountain West Conference.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019

    Hawaii defensive linemen Makai Manuwai (51) and Kaimana Padello (96) led the way in sacking San Jose State quarterback Josh Love on Nov. 9 at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors finished the season with 19 sacks and ranked 10th in the Mountain West Conference.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford, right, forced a fumble by Brigham Young quarterback Zach Wilson at the goal line during the SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 at Aloha Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019

    Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford, right, forced a fumble by Brigham Young quarterback Zach Wilson at the goal line during the SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 at Aloha Stadium.

While Todd Graham will be the father figure to all areas of the football program, he conceded he has a special fondness for defense. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 2, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - May 3, 2020

Scroll Up