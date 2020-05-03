Coach Todd Graham brings defensive mentality to Hawaii football team
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 8:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019
Hawaii defensive linemen Makai Manuwai (51) and Kaimana Padello (96) led the way in sacking San Jose State quarterback Josh Love on Nov. 9 at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors finished the season with 19 sacks and ranked 10th in the Mountain West Conference.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019
Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford, right, forced a fumble by Brigham Young quarterback Zach Wilson at the goal line during the SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 at Aloha Stadium.