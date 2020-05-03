Hawaii Beat | Sports 2021 Maui Invitational field announced By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field features four teams that finished last season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field features four teams that finished last season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Oregon, Wisconsin, Houston and Butler are slated to appear in the tournament set for Nov. 22-24, 2021 at the Lahaina Civic Center. Also in the field announced on Friday are Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s, Texas A&M and host Chaminade. This year’s Maui Invitational is scheduled for Nov. 23-25 and features Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV. Previous Story Television and radio - May 2, 2020 Next Story Scoreboard - May 3, 2020