2021 Maui Invitational field announced

The 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational field features four teams that finished last season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

Oregon, Wisconsin, Houston and Butler are slated to appear in the tournament set for Nov. 22-24, 2021 at the Lahaina Civic Center. Also in the field announced on Friday are Notre Dame, Saint Mary’s, Texas A&M and host Chaminade.

This year’s Maui Invitational is scheduled for Nov. 23-25 and features Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.