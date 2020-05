Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the world reacts to the global pandemic, each person is afforded the quieted opportunity to reflect on what truly matters in their lives. Safety is first and foremost, whether it’s safety from diseases and viruses, safety and security of our food, or safety from various forms of violence and discrimination.

Recently, the public has been informed of a series of unthinkable violations concerning the safety of our children. This time the epicenter of the allegations is the prestigious institution of Punahou School. These new allegations, like those made over and over again in civil society against other adults for sexually assaulting children, continue to expose and question our community’s bedrock of morality.

Whether it is the lightning rod of controversy, or deep commitment to end this violence, it’s on us to expose, express, and prevent apathy and victim blaming from passing on to future generations.

In 2014, Punahou alumnus and President of the United States Barack Obama unveiled the “It’s On Us” campaign recognizing that the solution to sexual assault begins with all of us. It reminds everyone of the moral and civil responsibility each person has to do something, big or small, to prevent it. To find out more, see itsonus.org.

The same year, Obama released a public service announcement with a simple but effective message: “If she doesn’t consent — or if she can’t consent — it’s a crime.” In short, it is a crime against humanity because women’s rights are human rights and they are non-negotiable.

Additionally in 2014, Obama created the White House Task Force to protect students from sexual assault. The task force subsequently released its “Not Alone” report with recommendations for schools to prevent and respond to sexual assault. The report urged schools to conduct climate surveys, have qualified confidential advocates on campus, provide best practices to prevent sexual assault and harassment, and develop training for school officials.

But while Obama, a proud Punahou graduate, was moving federal mountains, his former high school apparently continued to cover up facts, to deem victims irrelevant, and to allow perpetrators to continue to prey on their victims. It certainly looks like the prestigious high school was indifferent and callous toward these young girls — and it took the courage and outrage of parents to file restraining orders against the alleged assailant for their daughters to feel safe while attending school. This is a failure of leadership.

Some of the victims were not as lucky. They suffered in silence for decades until they could no longer ignore their pain for self and others. Survivor’s grief takes a toll on everyone, not just the victims.

We must support these brave individuals who have garnered respect for their accomplishments in the community and built the necessary confidence to speak out. Their heroic stories of survival and renewal are heartbreaking and warming at the same time, however, the real purpose of their advocacy is to serve as the crucial catalyst for change.

Changing the landscape so we are no longer bystanders and gossipers about injustice. Changing the way we accept “talk” rather than “action” to address and eliminate sexual violence. Changing accountability to ensure that leaders of all institutions prevent and protect children from sexual assault, harassment and misconduct.

Let them be safe and, as President Obama emphasized, “Yes we can,” and we should.

Jill Nunokawa is the University of Hawaii-Manoa’s civil rights specialist, and former president of the State Association of Hawaii Basketball Officials.