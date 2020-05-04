Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: April 17 to 23, 2020 Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, April 17-23 >> Brian Luther Boyd and Susanna Janet Carrillo >> Amnesty Ann Hoakalei Dawson and Kaika Daniel Elliott Sasaoka >> Danielle Kekaihawanawana Emeliano and Abel Moses Werner >> Reschelle Amber Flagg and Julius Harold Johnson II >> Carlos Salinas Grande and Tiffany Lynn Tavajian >> Ratu Popi Seniloli Varani Komaisavai and Thalia Naiomy Schaub >> Johnny J. Louis and Rinenta Tarry >> Michael Nadura Matias and Rechel Jamora Nones >> Ivan Kenji Nakamura and Phoebe Aya Koja-Cristobal >> Delia Diane Romano and Kimberly Beatriz Lopez >> Stacia Kalualehu Silva and James Kekahuna Kapule >> Jasmine Mahealani Kaleikaumaka Sniffen-Carson and Isaako Mikiala Isaiah Kawai-Aweau >> Christian Miguel Urbina and Adryanna Soledad Ruiz-Mendoza BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, April 17-23 >> Jeriah Jace Tatunay Agustin >> Landon John Kealohapomaika‘ioku‘ukupunakanemakalani Amaral >> Noah Kupono Brown >> Jayden Keoki Keaunui Cadiz >> Claire Katharine Cruz >> William Doxsee Cruz >> Oliver Ka Wai‘oli Date >> Samuel Jared Diaz Sanchez >> Eleanor Claire Egan >> Lily Alma Ellis >> Royaltee Chris Eram >> Kraeden-Karl Aliado Fernandez >> Jacob Elon Baltazar Fiesta >> Alita Rose Garcia >> Kenzo Jacob Gomez >> Connor Hetfield Kainoa Goo >> Emery Joelee Faith Hino >> Emi Li Hua Hsu >> Antonio Jr. Ali‘inui Raymond Kalani-Rodriguez >> Xyairae-Irene Tuihe Kahikinaaloha‘ena‘enamaikahokulani‘alohilohiokalewanu‘u Kalaukoa-Pascual >> Angel Keali‘iaukaiokamoana Kealoha-Kaauwai >> Asahi Koike >> Kaha‘i‘olelo Kalimano‘eauokaelepulu MacFarlane >> Hali’a Leipo‘ohihi‘o Manuel >> Kazehlei-Kim Taylor Rozery Linnea Mateo >> Madalyn Rose Meneses >> Bleu Teuteufo’ou Napuaokalani Shiloh Mikaele >> Coraline Anh Nguyen >> Xiren Zaki Ali‘i Patu Perkins >> Camila Rose Perdigao >> Lucas Abram Portugal >> Santiago Xavier Prieto >> Azariah Lawson Rainey >> Harper Joanna Rodriguez >> Nahinalau Christian Simpson >> Rhyla Berlin Stearns >> Stella Kalei Terayama >> Nico Bori U Previous Story Kokua Line: Some Hawaii gig workers in limbo; need denial to get new aid