comscore Borras picked to lead HPU women’s soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Borras picked to lead HPU women’s soccer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After six seasons as an assistant coach for the Hawaii Pacific University women’s soccer team, Adria Borras Budesca was promoted to head coach, the school announced on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 3, 2020

Scroll Up