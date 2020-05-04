Borras picked to lead HPU women’s soccer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After six seasons as an assistant coach for the Hawaii Pacific University women’s soccer team, Adria Borras Budesca was promoted to head coach, the school announced on Friday. Read more

After six seasons as an assistant coach for the Hawaii Pacific University women’s soccer team, Adria Borras Budesca was promoted to head coach, the school announced on Friday.

Borras was named the interim head coach after the resignation of Gina Brewer in January. Borras has also been the state coach for the Olympic Development Program.

Coming to HPU as a graduate assistant coach in 2014, Borras began working with the women’s program under Brewer. After graduating in 2016 with a master’s degree with honors in marketing and international business, he became an assistant coach and worked with the men’s and women’s programs in 2017.

Last season, the HPU women went 9-7-1 overall and 6-5-0 in the Pacific West Conference.

Aiona named UH Hilo men’s hoops coach

Kaniela Aiona was named the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball head coach, the school announced Sunday.

The Honokaa alum had spent the last five seasons as the head coach for Menlo College in Atherton, Calif., and the team went 72-71 during his tenure. This past season, Aiona led the Oaks to a 19-11 record and a second-place finish in the Golden State Athletic Conference. The team had qualified for the NAIA tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A four-year letterwinner and two-year starter at Webster University (St. Louis), Aiona averaged double-figures in scoring and is still listed in the school’s all-time top-20 list in 15 categories.

Aiona will begin his duties on June 1 and takes over for GE Coleman after it was announced on March 3 that his contract would not be renewed for the 2020-21 season.