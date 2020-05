Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has promoted the following to VP positions:

>> Travis Kikuchi has been promoted to vice president and business development and investment officer of the Institutional Advisory Services Division — Wealth Management Group. He first joined First Hawaiian in 2010 as a wealth adviser and is a graduate of the bank’s Emerging Leaders Program.

>> Christina Kipilii has been promoted to vice president and lockbox manager of the Lockbox Department and Enterprise Operations Services Division. She has 32 years of banking experience working in financial institutions in Hawaii, San Francisco and Seattle.

