Tripler sued for missing pattern of abuse of Hawaii Air Force couple's children | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tripler sued for missing pattern of abuse of Hawaii Air Force couple’s children

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

The court-appointed guardian for the daughter of a Hawaii Air Force couple who suffered a skull fracture, brain injury and broken ribs as a newborn has filed suit against the U.S. government for Tripler Army Medical Center’s alleged negligence in not spotting similar abuse involving her infant brother, who died 14 months earlier. Read more

