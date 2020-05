Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald delivered a pass against Brigham Young in the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 at Aloha Stadium. McDonald helped the Rainbow Warriors rally to a win 38-34 in his final UH game. Read more

Cole McDonald is embracing being the Tennessee Titans’ “No. 2” quarterback.

On Tuesday, the Titans announced the jersey numbers for their 2020 draft class. “I’m No. 2, man,” said McDonald, a former University of Hawaii quarterback. “I had a couple options — 2, 3, 4, 15 or 18. I just felt like there were a lot of 3s in the league, not a lot of 2s. I felt it’s a pretty cool number to wear. I feel it’s kind of suited me best. There are different things you can say.”

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons is the only current starting quarterback to wear No. 2.

McDonald, who grew up in La Mirada, Calif., wore No. 13 at Sonora High and at UH.

“I was always No. 13,” McDonald said. “This is like my first deviation from that number. I think it’s going to be pretty cool. I think I can do some pretty cool things with that number, just like marketing stuff. I’m pretty excited.”

On April 25, the Titans selected McDonald in the seventh round. That day, he received congratulatory calls from the Titans’ other two quarterbacks — starter Ryan Tannehill and second-year pro Logan Woodside.

McDonald said he is awaiting the contract from the Titans. “I don’t think there will be any problems,” McDonald said.

The Titans sent an iPad, which is loaded with videos and the offensive playbook. He has regular video-chat meetings with Pat O’Hara, the Titans’ quarterbacks coach. “Getting acclimated with the offense, seeing how everything’s working, and what’s expected, and what needs to be done,” McDonald said of the meetings. “It’s been pretty cool.”

McDonald has had to improvise for his workouts. “The fields are closed,” he said. “I’m trying to get work wherever I can.”

In the past, the NFL teams would have held rookie camps within two weeks following the draft. “Everything is up in the air now,” McDonald said. “You can’t work out with the team now because everything that’s going on with COVID. We’re waiting, like everybody else, to see when everything is going to be opened up.”

McDonald is admittedly in a don’t-pinch-me stage. “Its pretty crazy, and it’s also pretty surreal,” McDonald said. “It’s a dream come true. Sometimes I have to remind myself I’m in the NFL. Until I’m actually there in the facilities practicing and being with the team, it’s surreal, man.”