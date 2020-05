Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dan Butterly, the incoming commissioner of the Big West Conference, wants to beef up the league’s sagging ratings in men’s basketball with better scheduling.

“I look at it as the Three Musketeers analogy: ‘All for one and one for all,’ ” Butterly said on a media conference call Tuesday. “You’ve got to work collectively to boost the profile, the competitiveness, the rankings of the league.”

The Big West ranked 24th among 32 conferences by some Ratings Percentage Index calculations in the 2019-20 season.

“There’s room for improvement, obviously, there,” Butterly said.

Butterly, who takes over June 1, succeeding the retiring Dennis Farrell, comes from the Mountain West Conference, where he had been senior associate commissioner. Butterly said the MWC raised its ranking from 16th to 10th by emphasizing improved scheduling.

The Big West tournament champion automatically qualifies for the NCAA Tournament but the league hasn’t placed an at-large team in the last 14 tournaments.

Conferences receive more shares of the tournament payout by how many teams participate in the tournament and how far they advance.

The goals, Butterly said, are to get a team that can advance in the NCAA Tournament, then get two teams in the tournament and then two that can advance.

“It isn’t easy. You have to get your coaches to understand the philosophy and get their trust and help them to understand what you are trying to do to improve. One of the things that we have done in the Mountain West is really put an emphasis on data and analytics, scheduling smarter.”

Butterly said, “That’s gonna be one of the key goals that I have working with conference staff and the membership (and) determine ways that we can do it sooner rather than later.”