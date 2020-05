Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“RISS: A Film about More Love with Carissa Kainani Moore”

Screens at 9 a.m. today on Refinery 29 and to be released Monday on Red Bull TV

Hawaiian pro surfer Carissa Moore, after winning her fourth world title and a place on the first U.S. Olympic surf team, announced in December that she would be taking a year off after a decade on the championship tour to spend more time at home with family and friends, travel with her husband, Luke Untermann, and prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

Now she’s getting more time at home than she dreamed, with the Olympics postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this moment, I would have been in El Salvador competing in a mandatory event for the Olympics,” Moore said Wednesday, speaking by phone from her Honolulu home.

“Earlier, I competed in (and won) the Sydney Pro,” she said, “and in the middle of that event we found out about the coronavirus and there was the urgency of having to go home — it felt like the last hurrah!”

It wasn’t. There are many more hurrahs in store for the 27-year-old dynamo, to judge from her new project: “RISS: A Film about More Love with Carissa Kainani Moore,” a documentary short film by Peter Hamblin and Red Bull Media House that screens today at 9 a.m. on Refinery 29, a media and entertainment website focused on young women, and will be released Monday on Red Bull TV.

Funny, freewheeling and ultimately deeply moving, the 38-minute biopic follows the trajectory of Moore’s 2019 championship tour, including her victories at Jeffreys Bay, South Africa, and Hossegor, France, culminating when she wins the world championship during the tour’s final contest at Maui’s Honolua Bay and is cheered on the beach by the group of little girls she mentors through her Moore Aloha family foundation.

Along the way, we see video snippets of Moore as a little girl telling how to paddle correctly as she lies on a surfboard on the floor, and elucidating, in a low, raspy little voice, her dream of becoming a surfer who travels the world “with other girls.”

We see the grown-up Moore “just being the goofball that I am,” she said, laughing a lot, playing games, dancing and sharing waves with Untermann and sister Kayla Moore.

She also shows her considerable singing chops, covering Colbie Caillat’s “Bubbly” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

Moore said she knew she wanted to collaborate with Hamblin after seeing his Emmy-award winning surf film, “Let’s Be Frank.”

“Red Bull gave Peter some ideas, but it was his vision: They gave us the freedom to kind of create our own project,” she said.

“There are a few women’s surf films out there, but with so many younger girls surfing, I felt there needs to be context.”

Moore wanted to show girls “you are 100% perfect just the way you are, embracing what makes you special and unique and sharing that with other people.”

Asked if it was a little hard to let viewers into her life, she said Hamblin won her trust. “I was able to let Pete in, and then I was able to let you all in.”

Looking ahead, “Riss” shows Moore in several 2019 Tahitian barrels — sleek, lissome rights at a secret place and massive, crunching lefts at Teahupoo, the big, bad break slated to host a groundbreaking women’s event when the World Surf League tour reopens.

Meanwhile, she’s happy to be “in a very relaxed place, trying to find the positives and use this time to press refresh,” Moore said.

“Riss” can be viewed on Facebook today at 808ne.ws/riss and starting May 11 at redbull.com/riss.