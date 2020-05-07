Hawaii football coach Todd Graham goes with familiar faces when filling out defensive coaching staff

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In constructing his staff, Hawaii head coach Todd Graham hired nine who were former assistants and players familiar with his approach to football. Read more

In constructing his staff, Hawaii head coach Todd Graham hired nine who were former assistants and players familiar with his approach to football.

But three with no previous ties to Graham — co-defensive coordinators Victor Santa Cruz and Jacob Yoro, and cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator Abraham Elimimian — also are now on arcs to expanded roles.

“I think they’re a great fit for what we’re doing,” Graham said. “I think they have huge upside potential.”

After being named head coach in January, Graham’s first hire was Yoro, a Saint Louis School graduate who coached the UH safeties and hybrid ends the past two seasons.

“When I came in, I really had an open mind,” Graham said. “I wanted to find guys who believed the way I believed. When I walked into the room, (Yoro) was assertive. He was sharp. He wanted to be in Hawaii. He was competing to be here. I just liked everything about him. I didn’t just keep him. I did not retain Jacob Yoro. I promoted him. He’s co-defensive coordinator. I’m telling you, he’s got great potential.”

Soon after, Graham added Elimimian, a former UH cornerback who was an assistant coach the past five seasons. Elimimian is the only holdover from Norm Chow’s 2015 UH coaching staff.

“I thought Abe fit who we are when you think about character, smart, discipline and tough,” Graham said. “That’s the values of our program. Faith, family and football. I tell people, I didn’t keep or retain anybody. I hired my staff.”

Santa Cruz was a key member of the double-eagle defense that helped the Warriors go 11-3 in 1992 and win the Thrifty Holiday Bowl. As head coach at Azusa Pacific, Santa Cruz attended several clinics when Graham was Arizona State’s head coach.

“I almost hired him in 2016,” Graham said. “I probably should have. I really thought he was a great man, a great teacher. I thought we had a lot in common.”

After he was dismissed at Arizona State following the 2017 season, Graham recalled telling Santa Cruz: “If I get back in, I’m going to hire you.”

Graham added: “I had no idea it was going to be Hawaii. That’s just fate, man. Anywhere I would have taken a job, I would have hired him.”

Graham has hired 12 assistants who became head coaches. “That’s not a good thing when you lose quality coaches, but that’s part of it,” Graham said. “I take great pride in helping them reach their dreams and aspirations. If they’re excelling at that level, they’re doing a good job with us, or they wouldn’t be getting those opportunities. Winning breeds winning. At the same time, you have to prepare (for departures). You have to grow your own and make sure you’re ready. We’re going to be successful, and when we do, we want to make sure we have the guys behind them ready to go.”

Graham said Santa Cruz has proven to be a successful head coach. He said Yoro and Elimimian have the qualities needed for expanded roles.

“That’s why I named Jacob Yoro a co-defensive coordinator,” Graham said. “He’s a guy I want to grow. I think Abe has the potential to be a defensive coordinator, as well.”

Graham requires a diligent work ethic from his coaches. “We’re going to work hard,” Graham said. “But at the same time, we can’t talk about faith, family and football, and never see our families. It’s all about being efficient. It’s all about intensity and passion and what do you get done in the time allowed. We’re going to be very, very efficient in that.”