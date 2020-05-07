Hawaii football coach Todd Graham goes with familiar faces when filling out defensive coaching staff
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
UH ATHLETICS
Victor Santa Cruz:
Played linebacker for UH’s 1992 WAC championship team
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2015
Abraham Elimimian, above, returns for his sixth season on the coaching staff as cornerbacks coach.
-
DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2017
Jacob Yoro, above, was promoted to co-defensive coordinator by new Hawaii coach Todd Graham.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree