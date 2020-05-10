Historical society hosts story time each week with ‘Kona Nightingales’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Learn more about historical Kona and its “Kona Nightingales” with the Kona Historical Society’s weekly story-reading, which streams live on its Facebook page.

The society’s Public Programs Manager Audrey Blair reads to resident donkeys, Shizu and Charlie Boy, in the organization’s pasture at its historic farm in Captain Cook, ­Hawaii.

While Shizu and Charlie Boy seem more interested in getting a few scratches from Blair or tasting the salt lick, Blair’s engaging reading style describes the early days of coffee-growing in Hawaii and how the donkeys played a role in coffee production.

“We decided to do this weekly story time because we saw it as a chance for our nightingales (donkeys) to get back to fulfill their purpose,” said Blair. “The donkeys enjoy it and they get to interpret the history of their ancestors.”

The stories, scheduled through May 27, include “Kona Coffee Days” and “Keahi’s Special Bread Day” — each focused on community, diversity and friendship.

The watch parties begin at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, allowing viewers to communicate with each other through Facebook comments during the 20-minute session. Past videos can be viewed on the organization’s Facebook page.

The Kona Historical Society also has weekly “talk story” sessions with Maile Melrose, which stream on Mondays at 1 p.m. on Facebook. Melrose shares stories of old Kona and the changes she’s seen.

Kona Historical Society’s virtual story time

>> When: Wednesdays at 1 p.m., through May 27