K-Drama: Jaemyong bids for Taewon’s life on ‘Flower in Prison’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 45

6:45 p.m. today

Jaemyong seeks out Wonhyeong to bid for Taewon’s life. The King calls Taewon discreetly. Nanjeong finds out Oknyo is Gabi’s daughter.

Episode 46

7:45 p.m. today

Nanjeong tells Chulgi that Oknyo is actually a princess. Oknyo hears people probing into her life, making her very anxious. The King offers Taewon the power to face Wonhyeong and Nanjeong, putting him in an awkward position.

“Nobody Knows”

Episode 11

7:45 p.m. Monday

Eun-ho finally opens his eyes, but will he remember what happened to him? Sang-ho and Gi-ho both desperately need Eun-ho to remember. Young-jin is willing to do all that she can to protect him, but at what cost? Young-jin’s job may be on the line.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Eun-ho’s memory is starting return in bits and pieces. Young-jin is finally getting closer to finding a definitive clue. Sang-ho is becoming more desperate after losing Gi-ho. Young-ijn and Gi-ho are now allied against a common enemy.

“Weightlifting Fairy”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

In order to see Jae-yi more often, Bok-joo decides that she wants to be a patient at his obesity clinic. Though, things become difficult as she sees how much the clinic would cost. Bok-joo and Jun-hyung enter into a mountain-hiking competition. Bok-joo is determined to win the first-place prize as it could cover her fee for Jae-yi’s clinic.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Shi-ho spots Bok-joo and Jun-hyung looking very close as they ride a bike together. She can’t seem to shake the jealous feeling she has over seeing Jun-hyung and Bok-joo together. Jae-yi finds out that Jun-hyung and Bok-joo know each other.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 49-50

7:45 p.m. Friday

When Yewon visits Seojin’s house to pay respect, Dan-ji rushes over as well. Yewon pledges not to let anyone get in the way of her happiness. Dan-ji’s family is evicted from their home.

Episodes 51-52

7:45 p.m. Saturday

A danger lurks around Dan-ji as she is headed for the court. The day of the custody change, Jung-wook sees the results that he has been waiting for. Will he finally find out the truth about Sung-hyun?

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.