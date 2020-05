Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

40 years ago …

Wayne Nishiki’s unsuccessful 1978 campaign for lieutenant governor brought more legal fallout when Circuit Judge Toshimi Sodetani ruled that Nishiki libeled a group of prominent entertainers during the campaign by suggesting they were connected with organized crime.

Nishiki previously was found to have libeled Billie Beamer, his opponent in the last election.

Nishiki said he viewed Sodetani’s decision as another attempt by “those in power to run me out of politics.” He said the entire thrust of his 1978 bid for lieutenant governor was to expose organized crime’s influence in the islands.

The plaintiffs are asking for $6 million. Included in the group are Don Ho, Cecilio and Kapono, Frank De Lima, Keola and Kapono Beamer, Dick Jensen, Nephi Hannemann, Jimmy Borges, Sonny Chillingworth, Nina Kealiiwahamana, the surfers, “Bla” Pahinui and Ed Kaahea. All performed at a September 1978 fundraiser at Aloha Stadium to boost the reelection drive of Gov. George Ariyoshi.

50 years ago …

Councilmen have adopted a resolution calling for a review — and possible strengthening — of Maui’s hitchhiking ordinance. The resolution, introduced by Councilman Manuel S. Molina, suggests the present ordinance be amended to make it illegal for motorists to pick up hitchhikers. The ordinance now only outlaws hitchhiking.

Molina said the number of hitchhikers on Maui’s highways is increasing, presenting hazardous traffic conditions.

80 years ago …

Maui’s problem of homeless, stray and diseased animals was a step nearer improvement this week following action taken by the Board of Supervisors. Dr. J.C. Fitzgerald, territorial veterinarian for Maui County and member of the Maui Kennel Club, asked for help from the supervisors in combating the problem of caring for and removing these animals.

Miss Rachel Holloway, chairwoman of the humane department of the Maui Woman’s Club, told of the many calls she’s received asking for aid in disposing of unwanted animals or reporting cases of diseased and homeless animals and of the difficulty in rendering any assistance under present conditions with no facilities available. A letter from L.H. Herschler, acting county health officer, also advocated that something be done about this problem from a health standpoint.

Upon hearing the requests, the supervisors decided to move a station wagon now being used on Lanai to Maui for the purpose of picking up stray and unlicensed dogs as well as responding to calls regarding problems of this kind. A driver now on the county payroll will be assigned to the wagon.