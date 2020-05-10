comscore Ferd Lewis: Scheduling an enduring challenge for Big West | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Scheduling an enduring challenge for Big West

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Just minutes into his inaugural press conference as the incoming commissioner of the Big West Conference, Dan Butterly took determined aim at one of the conference’s biggest failings, its basketball scheduling. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 9, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - May 10, 2020

Scroll Up