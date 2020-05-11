comscore Hawaii Marines forming new regiment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY LANCE CPL. TANNER D. LAMBERT / U.S. MARINE CORPS U.S. Marines conducted a simulated amphibious assault of exercise Talisman Sabre 19 on July 22 in Bowen, Australia.

A new “Marine Littoral Regiment” coming to Hawaii — the first of its kind in the Marine Corps — represents a major shift for the service in the “great power” competition playing out in the Western Pacific and preparation for a high-tech missile war in the region. Read more

