comscore Column: IT overhaul crucial to handling state funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: IT overhaul crucial to handling state funds

  • By Christine Sakuda
  • Today
  • Updated 7:38 p.m.
  • Christine Sakuda is executive director of the nonprofit Transform Hawaii Government.

    Christine Sakuda is executive director of the nonprofit Transform Hawaii Government.

Hawaii expects to receive nearly $5 billion in sorely needed federal stimulus funds, thanks to the collective work of our congressional delegation, state leaders and advocates from every corner of the economy. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Torda’s recovery shows benefits of lockdown; Postal Service a godsend; Use cloth towels instead

Scroll Up