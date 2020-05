Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Local videos help raise funds for restaurant workers unemployed due to COVID-19, and Roy Yamaguchi joins Lee Anne Wong on national TV this week. Read more

CHEFS, CELEBS SPREAD ALOHA

Check out the hashtag #kokuaforrestaurants on Instagram to catch videos that will make you smile. They’ve been posted by chefs and other celebrities (such as ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro), all singing or lip-syncing the Mana‘o Company’s “Spread a Little Aloha.” Any lack of musicality is made up in enthusiasm.

The point is to draw attention to a Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival campaign, Aloha Challenge, to aid unemployed restaurant industry workers. The effort has raised almost $100,000 in less than two weeks, with all contributions going to provide $250 VISA cards to the workers, to spend at local restaurants.

To apply for aid, or to donate, go to hfwf.me.

The goal is to raise a minimum of $250,000 to provide about 10,000 restaurant meals.

A ‘TOP CHEF’ JOURNEY CONTINUES

Catch two Hawaii chefs on Thursday’s installment of “Top Chef All-Stars.”

Lee Anne Wong appears as a competitor, having survived to the final seven in the competition, which is set in Los Angeles this season. Roy Yamaguchi appears as a judge.

The show airs on Bravo at 4 or 7 p.m., depending on cable service.